1 dead in Arkansas tornado; roof collapse at Illinois Amazon

By JEFF ROBERSON, ROBERT JABLON and JIM SALTER

Associated Press

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — One person was killed when a reported tornado ripped through an Arkansas nursing home, and emergency crews in southern Illinois are also responding to reports of injuries at an Amazon warehouse after a roof collapsed. At least one fatality was reported in Missouri as severe storms, some believed to be tornadoes, swept across the Midwest and parts of the South. Craighead County, Arkansas, Judge Marvin Day says at least five others were injured and 20 people were trapped after the tornado struck the Monette Manor area. Officials had initially reported two fatalities at the nursing home. There was also inclement weather in Edwardsville, Illinois, where crews were responding to the Amazon warehouse there amid reports of people injured or trapped.