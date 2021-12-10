Accuser says Maxwell and Epstein violated her at age 16

By LARRY NEUMEISTER and TOM HAYS

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Another key accuser at the sex-abuse trial of British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell has testified Maxwell and Epstein forced themselves on her during a 1996 visit to the financier’s New Mexico ranch when she was just 16. Annie Farmer testified Maxwell fondled her breasts and Epstein climbed into bed with her without her permission. Unlike three other accusers who previously testified using either pseudonyms or first names only to protect their privacy, Farmer testified using her real name. The 59-year-old Maxwell has denied charges she groomed teenagers to give Epstein sexual messages.