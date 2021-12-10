Biden to focus on elections, tech as democracy summit wraps

By AAMER MADHANI

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is looking to close his two-day virtual Summit for Democracy by shining a spotlight on the importance of election integrity, countering authoritarian regimes’ misuse of technology and bolstering independent media. The United States, along with Australia, Denmark and Norway, announced on Friday the launch of a joint effort that aims to stem the misuse of technology by authoritarian powers to stifle dissent and seeks to help develop new tech innovations that support human rights. The initiative calls for establishing a voluntary written code of conduct that’s meant to guide government and tech companies on human rights criteria for export and licensing policy.