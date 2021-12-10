Bob Dole remembered as ‘giant of our time and of all time’

By WILL WEISSERT and COLLEEN LONG

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bob Dole has been honored at a funeral service at Washington National Cathedral as top leaders from both parties gathered to display the kind of bipartisanship now rare in modern government. Dole’s flag-draped casket was carried in by a military honor guard as the congregation stood and Dole’s wife, former North Carolina Sen. Elizabeth Dole, and daughter, Robin, looked on. President Joe Biden remembered Dole a “giant of our time and of all time.” In his eulogy, Biden spoke about Dole volunteering for military service and being gravely wounded, and how he came back to “painful” years recovering from those wounds. “God, what courage Bob Dole had,” Biden said. Dole died Sunday at the age of 98.