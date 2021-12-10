Court won’t stop Texas abortion ban, but lets clinics sue

By MARK SHERMAN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is leaving in place for now Texas’ ban on most abortions. The justices ruled on Friday that Texas abortion providers can sue over the state’s ban on most abortions, but for now the law still stands. The court acted three months after the law went into effect and more than a month after hearing arguments over the law that makes abortion illegal after cardiac activity is detected in an embryo. That’s around six weeks, before some women even know they are pregnant. There are no exceptions for rape or incest. The same federal judge who already has once blocked the law almost certainly will be asked to do so again.