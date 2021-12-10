Denver gets first snowfall after breaking 87-year-old record

Denver finally got its first snowfall of the season, shattering an 87-year-old record for the latest first snow. It wasn’t much: The official measurement on Friday at Denver International Airport was just three-tenths of an inch. Jim Kalina is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Boulder and says the Denver metro region is experiencing an extended La Nina weather pattern. That tends to produce drier weather conditions. The conditions also come as much of Western U.S. is experiencing a megadrought that studies link to human-caused climate change. Before Friday, the Mile High City’s latest measurable snowfall was on Nov. 21, 1934.