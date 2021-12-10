Dole celebrated at National Cathedral, World War II memorial

By WILL WEISSERT

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bob Dole was being honored with a private service at Washington National Cathedral and a public one at the World War II Memorial on Friday, a day after lying in state at the U.S. Capitol. President Joe Biden and top leaders from both parties on Thursday saluted Dole as a “giant in our history.” Biden is also planning to speak at Friday’s invitation-only cathedral ceremony, along with Dole’s family and close friends. Dole’s casket is then set to travel to the World War II Memorial on the National Mall for a public service featuring Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and actor Tom Hanks.