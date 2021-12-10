Dole honored at National Cathedral, World War II memorial

By WILL WEISSERT

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bob Dole is being honored Friday at Washington National Cathedral as top leaders from both parties gathered to display the kind of bipartisanship now rare in modern government. Dole’s flag-draped casket was carried into the sanctuary by a military honor guard as the congregation stood and Dole’s wife, former North Carolina Sen. Elizabeth Dole, and daughter, Robin, looked on. Joining President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden were top leaders of Congress at the invitation-only ceremony along with former Vice President Mike Pence and actor Tom Hanks and former President Bill Clinton, who beat Dole to win reelection as president in 1996. Dole’s casket will later travel to the World War II Memorial on the National Mall for a public “celebration of life.”