Navy commander fired after refusing to get COVID vaccine

By LOLITA C. BALDOR
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Officials say a U.S. Navy commander has been fired from his job as the executive officer of a warship because he refused to get a COVID-19 vaccine as required and refused to be tested for the virus. Cmdr. Lucian Kins was relieved of his duties Friday as second in command of the USS Winston Churchill, a destroyer, by Navy Capt. Ken Anderson, commander of the destroyer squadron. Officials say Kins was the first naval officer to be fired as a result of a vaccine refusal. Officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss personnel issues. The Pentagon has made the vaccine mandatory for all service members. 

