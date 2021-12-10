Officer testifies on Day 3 of trial over Daunte Wright death

By AMY FORLITI and STEVE KARNOWSKI

Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A patrol sergeant who was backing up other officers when Daunte Wright was killed has taken the stand in the manslaughter trial of former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter. Prosecutors called Mychal Johnson to testify Friday. Johnson, who was a Brooklyn Center sergeant, was trying to help get Wright out of his car when Potter shot and killed Wright after she says she mistakenly fired her gun instead of her Taser. On Thursday, jurors saw extensive video of the aftermath. They also saw images of officers pulling Wright from his car and attempting lifesaving measures. Potter is charged with manslaughter for killing Wright during the April traffic stop.