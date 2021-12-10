Report: Trump slammed Netanyahu for congratulating Biden

By JOSEPH KRAUSS

Associated Press

JERUSALEM (AP) — An Israeli newspaper is reporting that former President Donald Trump earlier this year lashed out with profanity at Benjamin Netanyahu for congratulating President Joe Biden on his victory in the U.S. election. Trump accused the former Israeli leader of disloyalty, saying he had helped Netanyahu in his own elections by reversing decades of U.S. policy and supporting Israel’s claims to territory seized in war. Trump is still falsely claiming the U.S. election was stolen from him. His remarks were made in an interview earlier this year with an Israeli journalist. The Israeli paper Yediot Aharonot published those remarks on Friday.