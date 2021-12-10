Sergeant was holding Daunte Wright’s arm before shooting

By AMY FORLITI and STEVE KARNOWSKI

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A police sergeant at the scene when Daunte Wright was shot says he was holding Wright’s right arm with both hands in the moments before he was shot. Mychal Johnson, who was a patrol sergeant in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center at the time of Wright’s killing, took the stand Friday as prosecutors resumed their case in the manslaughter trial of former police officer Kim Potter, who says she mistakenly fired her gun instead of her Taser. Video also shows Johnson trying to comfort Potter after she shot the 20-year-old Wright, telling her Wright was going to drive away with Johnson in the car. Potter is charged with manslaughter for killing Wright during the April traffic stop.