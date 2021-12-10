State questions Potter’s decisions in Daunte Wright arrest

By AMY FORLITI and STEVE KARNOWSKI

Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Prosecutors at the manslaughter trial of Kim Potter sought to build a case that that suburban Minneapolis police officer Kim Potter acted unreasonably when she shot and killed Daunte Wright. Potter has said she meant to use her Taser on Wright before pulling her handgun by mistake during the April traffic stop in Brooklyn Center. A patrol sergeant who was at the scene testified Friday that he was holding Wright’s right arm with both hands in the moments before Potter shot Wright. A prosecutor pointed out that the sergeant didn’t draw his own Taser or gun, and that department policy says a Taser shouldn’t be used on someone operating a car.