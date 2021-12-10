Stay French, or not? New Caledonia holds independence vote

By CHARLOTTE ANTOINE-PERRON

Associated Press

NOUMEA, New Caledonia (AP) — The South Pacific archipelago of New Caledonia decides Sunday whether to break away from France. The vote is important for French geopolitical ambitions and is closely watched amid growing Chinese influence in the region. But pro-independence forces are refusing to take part, accusing the government in Paris of trying to rush through the vote. The COVID-19 crisis complicated the campaign for the referendum, the third and last such vote foreseen as part of decades of decolonization efforts. The process is aimed at settling tensions between native Kanaks seeking independence and those who want the territory to remain part of France.