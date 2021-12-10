Stock indexes mixed on Wall Street after inflation report

By ALEX VEIGA

AP Business Writer

Stocks are mixed on Wall Street Friday as investors weigh the latest government reading on consumer prices, which shows inflation is at a four-decade high. The S&P 500 was up 0.3%, shedding most of an early gain. The benchmark index has now recovered most of the losses incurred after the discovery of the omicron variant of COVID-19 was announced last month and is on pace for its biggest weekly gain since February. The Bureau of Labor Statistics said prices for U.S. consumers jumped 6.8% in November compared with a year earlier, right in line with the market’s expectations.