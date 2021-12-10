Stocks climb after inflation report wasn’t worse than feared

The Associated Press

Stocks are posting solid gains in the early going on Wall Street Friday after a government report on inflation last month, while still very high, was in line with what analysts were anticipating. The S&P 500 rose 0.7%, keeping it on track for a weekly gain of well over 3%. Technology stocks were leading the way higher, and that helped push the Nasdaq to a gain of 0.9%. Business software maker Oracle surged 17% after reporting strong quarterly results. The government reported that consumer prices jumped 6.8% in November over a year ago, the biggest increase since 1982.