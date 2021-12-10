Survivors recall horror of Mexico truck crash that killed 55
By MANUEL DE LA CRUZ and EDGAR H. CLEMENTE
Associated Press
TUXTLA GUTIERREZ, Mexico (AP) — Survivors of the horrific truck crash in Mexico that killed 55 migrants and injured more than a hundred recounted from their hospital beds how their location inside the truck determined who lived and who died. They said those unlucky enough to be riding jammed against the fragile walls of the freight container almost certainly died in the Thursday crash. Those in the middle of the packed group survived, cushioned by their fellow migrants as the container flipped onto the road. The truck jammed with as many as 250 migrants crashed into the base of a steel pedestrian bridge.