UK opens door to Assange extradition to US on spying charges

By DANICA KIRKA and JILL LAWLESS

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — A British appellate court has opened the door for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to be extradited to the United States. The High Court in London on Friday overturned a lower court that found Assange’s mental health was too fragile to withstand incarceration in America. A judge earlier this year refused a U.S. request to extradite Assange to face spying charges over WikiLeaks’ publication of secret military documents a decade ago. The judge said Assange was likely to kill himself if held under harsh U.S. prison conditions. The appellate court ruled Friday that U.S. assurances were enough to guarantee Assange would be treated humanely. Assange’s fiancée says his lawyers will seek to appeal.