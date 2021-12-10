UK warns over reliance on Russian gas as G7 ministers meet

By JILL LAWLESS

Associated Press

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Britain’s top diplomat is warning that “free democratic nations” must wean themselves off Russian gas and Russian money to preserve their independence. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is hosting U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and other Group of Seven counterparts for weekend talks in the northwest England port city of Liverpool as the wealthy nations club faces growing tensions with Russia, China and Iran. Concerns about Russia’s troop build-up near Ukraine, China’s muscle-flexing in the Indo-Pacific and lagging efforts to vaccinate the world against the coronavirus are all on the agenda. The meeting is the final major event in Britain’s year as G-7 president.