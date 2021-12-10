UN envoy: Sudan’s military must rebuild trust with opponents

By EDITH M. LEDERER

Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. special envoy for Sudan says the country’s military leaders who seized power Oct. 25 must rebuild trust with the opposition, especially the young generation who feel betrayed by the coup that has led to the greatest crisis in the country’s political transition. Volker Perthes told the U.N. Security Council on Friday that “this crisis isn’t over yet” and “immediate confidence building measures and a visible commitment to bring the country back on a democratic transition path will be key.” He says Sudan will also have to take “demonstrable steps” for the international community to restore financial, economic and political support.