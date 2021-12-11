4 dead in US tornadoes, storms; roof collapse at Amazon

By JEFF ROBERSON, ROBERT JABLON and JIM SALTER

Associated Press

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Three people died in severe weather in Tennessee, one person was killed when an apparent tornado ripped through an Arkansas nursing home, and emergency crews in southern Illinois are responding to reports of injuries at an Amazon warehouse after a roof collapsed. At least one fatality was reported in Missouri as severe storms, some believed to be tornadoes, swept across the Midwest and parts of the South. Heavy damage has been reported in Mayfield, Kentucky, where workers at a candle factory were trapped after a possible tornado. Western Kentucky University in Bowling Green says emergency crews were assessing significant storm damage there but no injuries were immediately reported.