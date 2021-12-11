Anxiety high in Guatemala over victims of Mexico truck crash

By SONIA PEREZ D. and MANUEL DE LA CRUZ

Associated Press

CHEPOL, Guatemala (AP) — Anxiety is high in Guatemala amid uncertainty about loved ones who may have been on the tractor-trailer that crashed in southern Mexico while jammed with smuggled migrants, killing 55 people and injuring more than 100. Most of those on the truck are believed to have been from Guatemala. And as authorities struggle to identify the dead, families in poor villages and towns in Guatemla are desperately looking for information on relatives they haven’t heard from. Hundreds of people are estimated to migrate from Guatemala each day, driven out by the Central American country’s extreme poverty.