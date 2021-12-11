Bosnian ski resorts benefit from lax anti-virus measures

By ELDAR EMRIC

Associated Press

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — As most European nations impose new restrictions to curb the omicron variant, Bosnia is taking a relatively laissez-faire approach to soaring COVID-19 infections in the region. And that tactic is delighting the Balkan nation’s winter tourism industry. Last week, thousands of skiers happily slalomed their way through fresh snow on Bosnia’s mountain slopes following the official Dec. 4 season kickoff. Most ski resorts in the Balkans opened as well, but with much stricter capacity limits. On the Jahorina and Bjelasnica mountains near Sarajevo, hosts of the 1984 Winter Olympics, long, tightly packed queues formed at ski lifts while local and international guests gathered at cafes both indoors and out, with some even taking in a nightly music concert.