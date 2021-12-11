Deadly tornadoes, storms strike US; roof collapse at Amazon

By JEFF ROBERSON, ROBERT JABLON and JIM SALTER

Associated Press

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Tornadoes and severe weather were blamed for several deaths and injuries across parts of the Midwest and the South late Friday and early Saturday as a storm system caused significant damage. Many people were feared dead in Kentucky where officials say a tornado struck a candle factory. Police in Illinois say at least one person died Amazon facility where the roof was ripped off after a possible tornado. Three people have died in severe weather in Tennessee. One person has died after an apparent tornado tore through a nursing home in Arkansas. At least one fatality has been reported in Missouri. Western Kentucky University says emergency crews are assessing storm damage after reports of a tornado in Bowling Green.