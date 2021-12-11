Dozens feared dead as tornadoes, storms strike US states

By BRUCE SCHREINER and JIM SALTER

Associated Press

MAYFIELD, Ky. (AP) — Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across multiple states late Friday, killing at least seven people overnight. Kentucky’s governor feared dozens were dead after the storm struck a candle factory. Police in Illinois say at least one person died at an Amazon facility where the roof was ripped off after a possible tornado. Rescue crews are still sorting through the rubble there. Three people have died in severe weather in Tennessee. One person has died after an apparent tornado tore through a nursing home in Arkansas. At least one fatality has been reported in Missouri. Western Kentucky University says emergency crews are assessing storm damage. One student who lived off campus was killed.