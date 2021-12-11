France pushes vaccination campaign as virus cases increase

PARIS (AP) — Authorities in France want to accelerate vaccinations against the coronavirus before Christmas as infections surge and more people with COVID-19 seek medical attention. France has registered a daily average of more than 44,000 new cases over the last week, a 36% increase from the previous week, according to the latest government figures. Weekly hospitalizations of people with COVID-19 went up 1,120, a 41% rise. The government on Monday closed nightclubs until Jan.6 and tightened social distancing measures in closed spaces and outdoors. Prime Minister Jean Castex told public radio outlet France Blue that the government is not currently considering another lockdown that would limit or prohibit holiday events and gatherings.