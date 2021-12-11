Kentucky governor: At least 70 people feared dead in storms

By BRUCE SCHREINER and JIM SALTER

Associated Press

MAYFIELD, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says he fears tornadoes have killed 70 people in the state and the death toll may exceed 100. Severe storms moved through the area Friday night and caused catastrophic damage across multiple states. Kentucky State Police Trooper Sarah Burgess said search and rescue teams were still going through the rubble Saturday but didn’t yet have a number for how many have died. Coroners have been called to the scene of a candle factory in western Kentucky and bodies have been recovered, but she didn’t know how many.