Details of Emmett Till killing still a mystery as probe ends

By JAY REEVES

Associated Press

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The investigation into the lynching of Black teenager Emmett Till in Mississippi nearly 70 years ago ended as it began, with a mystery that might never be solved. All these decades later, it’s still not even clear whether the gruesome homicide was the work of a pair of racist brutes or a larger group of conspirators. Two white men were tried and acquitted by an all-white jury weeks after the slaying. But a Justice Department report released this week said at least one more, unnamed person was involved in Till’s abduction. And researchers believe even more participated, likely a half-dozen or even more.