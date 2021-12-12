Fox anchor Chris Wallace leaving network for CNN

By DAVID BAUDER

AP Media Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Veteran anchor Chris Wallace announced on his Sunday show that he’s signing off from Fox News after 18 years, and not longer afterward CNN said Wallace was joining its new streaming service, which is expected to debut in early 2022. His departure is a blow to the network’s news operation at a time its opinion side has become preeminent. The 74-year-old Wallace said he’s “ready for a new adventure” but he didn’t give any details. Wallace was one of a prominent trio of straight news anchors at Fox who offered a contrast to popular opinion hosts such as Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity. Anchor Shepard Smith left in 2019 and is now doing a news show at CNBC. Anchor Bret Baier remains at Fox as host of a Washington-based evening news program.