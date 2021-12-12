Israel’s Bennett to make first official visit to UAE

By TIA GOLDENBERG

Associated Press

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has taken off on a trip to the United Arab Emirates, the first visit to the country by an Israeli premier. The trip Sunday is part of a blitz of regional diplomacy amid the backdrop of struggling nuclear talks with Iran. Israel has watched with concern as Iran has pushed a hard line against negotiators meeting in Vienna, at once demanding sanctions relief while accelerating its nuclear program. Bennett is heading to Abu Dhabi, where he will meet with Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed. The trip comes just over a year after the two countries established diplomatic ties.