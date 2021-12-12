Spanish island volcano eruption hits local record of 85 days

MADRID (AP) — A volcanic eruption in Spain’s Canary Islands shows no sign of ending after 85 days. It became the island of La Palma’s longest eruption on record on Sunday. The eruption has surged and ebbed since it first began spewing lava on Sept. 19. It has since destroyed almost 3,000 local buildings and forced several thousand people to abandon their home. The Cumbre Vieja volcano suddenly sprang to life again Sunday after several days of low-level activity. It produced loud explosions and blew a vast cloud of ash high into the sky. Scientists say volcanic eruptions are unpredictable.