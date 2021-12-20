Jury begins deliberating cop’s case in Daunte Wright death

By AMY FORLITI and SCOTT BAUER

Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The jury has begun deliberating in the manslaughter trial of the suburban Minneapolis police officer who killed Black motorist Daunte Wright after she says she mistook her gun for her Taser. Kim Potter’s case went to the mostly white jury on Monday following closing arguments and instruction from Judge Regina Chu. Potter, who is white and who resigned from the Brooklyn Center police force after killing Wright, shot the 20-year-old as she and other officers were trying to arrest him on an outstanding warrant during an April traffic stop. The prosecutor told jurors during closing arguments that the shooting was “entirely preventable.” Potter’s attorney said she made a mistake and it wasn’t a crime.