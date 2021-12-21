Rep. Scott Perry denies Jan. 6 panel’s request for interview

By FARNOUSH AMIRI and MARY CLARE JALONICK

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Rep. Scott Perry of Pennsylvania has rebuffed a request for him to sit down for an interview and turn over documents to the committee investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection. Perry joins other allies of former President Donald Trump in trying to stonewall the committee. Perry said Tuesday the nine-member panel is “illegitimate” and “not duly constituted under the rules of” the House. Perry is the first sitting member of Congress the panel has requested to speak with. The committee has requested Perry provide information for its investigation surrounding his efforts to “install former Department of Justice official Jeffrey Clark as acting Attorney General.”