Fighting intensifies in eastern Colombia; at least 23 killed

By MANUEL RUEDA and ASTRID SUAREZ

Associated Press

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Colombian officials say at least 23 people were killed in Colombia this weekend and 20 had to flee their homes as fighting between rebel groups intensified in the eastern state of Arauca. The killings mark a setback for Colombia’s government, which was able to bring down homicide rates in much of the country following a 2016 peace deal with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia. But it is now struggling to control violence in rural pockets where smaller rebel groups and drug trafficking organizations are fighting over smuggling routes, coca fields and other assets. Colombia’s army said the latest violence was caused by fighting between the National Liberation Army and former members of the FARC.