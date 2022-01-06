Court date for Cuomo after DA asks judge to dismiss charge

By MARINA VILLENEUVE and MICHAEL HILL

Associated Press

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is set to make a virtual appearance before an Albany judge. Prosecutors are moving Friday to dismiss the only criminal charge filed against the Democrat in connection with the sexual harassment allegations that drove him from office. A misdemeanor complaint was filed by the local sheriff in October. It accused Cuomo of groping an aide in the executive mansion in December 2020, eight months before he resigned. Albany County District Attorney David Soares told Judge Holly Trexler earlier this week that although the aide was credible, and some evidence supported her account, he believed he couldn’t win a conviction in court.