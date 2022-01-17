Texas rabbi says he, 2 hostages escaped synagogue standoff

By JAKE BLEIBERG and ERIC TUCKER

Associated Press

COLLEYVILLE, Texas (AP) — The rabbi of a Texas synagogue says he threw a chair at the gunman and then escaped with two other hostages after 10-hour standoff. Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker told “CBS Mornings” on Monday that he let the gunman in Saturday because he appeared to need shelter. He says the man was not threatening or suspicious at first. Later, he heard a gun click as he was praying. Authorities identified the hostage-taker as 44-year-old British national, Malik Faisal Akram, who was killed Saturday night after the last hostages ran out of Congregation Beth Israel around 9 p.m. The FBI on Sunday night issued a statement calling the ordeal “a terrorism-related matter, in which the Jewish community was targeted.”