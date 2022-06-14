Hoeven to face newcomer Christiansen in search of 3rd term

By JAMES MacPHERSON

Associated Press

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — U.S. Sen. John Hoeven easily won North Dakota’s Republican primary Tuesday. He’s set to face a Democrat in November who has raised a fraction of his $3.2 million in campaign funds. Katrina Christiansen is a political newcomer and University of Jamestown engineering professor. She defeated a largely unknown challenger in the Democratic primary, Fargo art and antiques dealer Michael Steele. Both Christiansen and Steele were largely unknown outside their hometowns, and raised little money. Hoeven coasted past oil field worker Riley Kuntz, a poorly funded political neophyte. Hoeven will be heavily favored in November in the highly conservative state.