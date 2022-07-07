Youngest Pakistani who scaled K2 is safe after going missing

By MUNIR AHMED

Associated Press

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Officials say a Pakistani man who became the youngest climber of one of the world’s highest mountains is safe after going missing during his latest expedition. Officials said Thursday that Shehroze Kashif, who scaled K2 at age 19 last year, and Pakistani Fazal Ali went missing earlier this week after scaling Nanga Parbat mountain. That prompted the country’s military to launch a search for them. The mountaineers are now trying to come down on their own from Nanga Parbat, known as “Killer Mountain” because of its dangerous conditions.