3 migrants dead, 12 injured in Mexico crash

TAPACHULA, Mexico (AP) — Three migrants and two Mexican citizens are dead and a dozen migrants are recovering from injuries following a highway accident in northern Mexico. Mexico’s National Immigration Institute said the three dead migrants included a girl from Honduras. The nationalities of the other two victims remained unclear. The van the migrants were riding crashed in the northern border state of Nuevo Leon. It is not clear if the dead Mexicans included the driver of the vehicle. The injured included people from Honduras, El Salvador, Guatemala and Nicaragua. The institute said they would be given humanitarian visas, and the bodies of those deceased would be returned to their home countries.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.