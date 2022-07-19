After judge’s order, W.Va.’s abortion clinic resuming care

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s only abortion clinic has resumed scheduling patients for abortions following a ruling from a Charleston judge blocking enforcement of the state’s 150-year-old abortion ban. The state’s attorney general filed a motion to the state Supreme Court asking it to stay the decision while his office proceeds with an appeal. Executive director Katie Quiñonez called the decision “a sigh of relief” and said her staff is determined to resume abortions for as long as possible. West Virginia has a law on the books dating back to the 1800s making performing or obtaining an abortion a felony. Clinic lawyers argued successfully that the old law has been superseded by modern laws regulating abortion.

