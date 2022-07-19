Ex-lawyer Murdaugh slated for bond hearing on murder charges

WALTERBORO, S.C. (AP) — Disbarred South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh is briefly leaving jail for a bond hearing on murder charges in the shootings of his wife and son 13 months ago. Wednesday’s hearing in Colleton County is before Circuit Judge Clifton Newman, the same judge who initially denied the 54-year-old Murdaugh bond on separate charges that he stole money from clients. A separate judge later set bond at $7 million. Murdaugh hasn’t been able to pay it and has been in jail since October. A grand jury indicted him last week for the shooting deaths of his 52-year-old wife, Maggie, and 22-year-old son, Paul at the family’s Colleton County hunting estate in June 2021.

