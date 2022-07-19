Murder trial of alleged neo-Nazi delayed again in Virginia

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — The trial of a Virginia man with alleged neo-Nazi sympathies accused of murdering his girlfriend’s parents has been delayed after incriminating statements he made were tossed out by a judge. Prosecutors are appealing a ruling issued earlier this month by a judge presiding over the murder trial of Nicholas Giampa. He was just 17 when he was arrested in 2017 and charged with the murder of 48-year-old Scott Fricker and 43-year-old Buckley Kuhn-Fricker in their Herndon, Virginia, home. The case attracted national attention because of evidence Giampa espoused Nazi philosophies. The judge says police did not properly advise Giampa of his right to remain silent.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.