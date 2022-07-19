Tunisian opposition party leader free after questioning

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — The leader of Tunisia’s main opposition party has been freed after being questioned by the country’s counterterrorism unit on suspicion of money laundering and terrorism financing through an association charity. Rached Ghannouchi, 81, the leader of the Islamist Ennahdha party was allowed to return home after over nine hours of hearing. Critics feared that it would lead to his arrest and outside the hearing in the capital, Tunis, Ghannouchi’s supporters decried the proceedings as a sham orchestrated by authorities. Angry demonstrators held placards reading: “No to political trials,” “Down with the putsch” and “Saied get out.”

