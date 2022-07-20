Biden: Military say a Pelosi Taiwan trip ‘not a good idea’

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says that U.S. military officials believe it’s “not a good idea” for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to visit Taiwan at the moment. Biden’s comments came in an exchange with reporters on Wednesday. The Chinese Foreign Ministry has said it would take “resolute and strong measures” should Pelosi proceed with reported plans to visit Taiwan in the coming weeks. Pelosi’s office says it doesn’t comment on her international travel plans for security reasons. She would be the highest-ranking American lawmaker to visit Taiwan in 25 years.

