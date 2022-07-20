EU draws up energy plan in case of Russian gas cutoff

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union Commissioners are putting the finishing touches to a drastic plan to make sure that any Russian cutoff of natural gas supplies to the bloc will not disrupt industries and send an additional chill through homes next winter. The European Commission is to present its proposals later Wednesday so that EU member states can discuss it at an emergency meeting of energy ministers next Tuesday. The last-minute discussion comes at a time when the International Monetary Fund is warning about the power Russian President Vladimir Putin could wield by choking off the 27-nation bloc.

