Lawyer: Former president of North Carolina NAACP found dead

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — A lawyer says a civil rights advocate and former president of the North Carolina branch of the NAACP has been found dead. Attorney Mark Cummings says the Rev. T. Anthony Spearman died on Tuesday. Cummings said he was representing Spearman but did not say why. He declined to provide additional details about Spearman’s death. A news outlet reported last month that Spearman filed a 28-page lawsuit against national, state and local NAACP leaders, accusing them of defamation and a civil conspiracy to have him removed as the state NAACP president.

