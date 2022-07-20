Man in Montana hits family with pickup, kills 2 with shotgun

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Montana authorities say a man drove his pickup truck into a family as they walked in a tourist village bordering Glacier National Park, got out and began shooting at them with a shotgun. Two people were killed in the weekend attack, including a toddler in her mother’s arms. Officials say that after the assailant ran out of ammunition, he took out a knife and continued the attack before the mother’s sister-in law killed him. A Syracuse, New York man and his 18-month-old daughter were fatally shot Sunday night in the attack in East Glacier Park. Authorities say the assailant had a prior relationship with the woman who killed him and he had mental health issues.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.