Murdaugh pleads not guilty to murdering wife and son

WALTERBORO, SC (AP) — The disbarred South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh has pleaded not guilty to murdering his wife and son. His defense lawyers and prosecutors have agreed to keep the evidence secret amid media attention. His defense agreed to ask the judge to deny him bond, saying he can’t afford to post it anyway. He wants a speedy trial because he feels the killer or killers are still at loose. The prosecution denied that, telling the judge that all the evidence points to his guilt in the shootings of his wife and son.

