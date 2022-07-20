Pakistan’s ex-premier Khan warns of economic ‘collapse’

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s former prime minister is accusing the current government of mismanaging the country’s already fragile economy. Imran Khan said Wednesday that the impoverished Islamic nation’s economy is being mishandled by Premier Shahbaz Sharif and an “economic collapse” could result. Khan’s remarks to journalists at his residence in Islamabad came hours after Pakistan’s currency plummeted to an all-time low of 225 rupees against the U.S. dollar amid increasing political instability. Analysts say the delay in the release of a crucial $1.17 billion installment from the IMF bailout package for Islamabad has also complicated the economic crisis.

