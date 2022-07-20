Pickup driver hits family in Montana, kills 2 with shotgun
By MATTHEW BROWN
ASSOCIATED PRESS
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Montana authorities say a man drove his pickup truck into a family as they walked in a tourist village bordering Glacier National Park and opened fire at them with a shotgun. Two people were killed in the weekend attack, including a toddler in her mother’s arms. Officials say that after the assailant ran out of ammunition, he continued the attack with a knife before the mother’s sister-in law killed him. A Syracuse, New York man and his 18-month-old daughter were fatally shot Sunday night in the attack in East Glacier Park. Authorities say the attacker had a prior relationship with the woman who killed him and he had mental health issues.